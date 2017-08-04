GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - KARE 11 is partnering with Second Harvest Heartland to help fight hunger and help kids and families get the food they need this summer.

One in six Minnesota kids struggles with hunger and more than 40 percent of K-12 students in Minnesota rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year, leaving these children in need of replacements over the summer break.

On Thursday, June 22 KARE 11 kicked off the Give 11 Operation Summer Lunchbox campaign and our generous community helped raise more than $3,000 and enough food to provide more than 12,300 meals to families in need.

You can continue to make a difference by donating to this cause. We'll be taking donations all summer to benefit Second Harvest Heartland. A donation of $11 dollars can provide 33 meals.

Give below:



KARE 11 is proud to serve a community that has long been recognized for its commitment to philanthropy and volunteerism. The Give 11 initiative is designed to make it easy for KARE 11 viewers to come together and financially support non-profit organizations that are responding to some of the most urgent needs facing our local, national and/or global community.

Funds donated to the KARE 11 Give 11 initiative are collected and distributed by the Minnesota Community Foundation. Funds donated will be donated from the Minnesota Community Foundation to the non-profit organization you have chosen to support.





Founded in 1949, Minnesota Community Foundation is an innovative leader in philanthropy. Recent creative ventures include GiveMN.org and the Minnesota Idea Open. The Foundation helps Minnesota donors support the causes and communities that matter most to them. Learn more at mncommunityfoundation.org.

© 2017 KARE-TV