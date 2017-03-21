Help sought for dog badly burned in fire

Scooby is a black and white terrier who was badly burned when his owner's pickup caught fire March 8, and a national animal charity is trying to raise funds to cover his care.

BLAINE, Minn. - One of the reasons humans love dogs is because they need us... depend on our love and care to live good lives.

There's a dog recovering in Blaine who needs that love more than most. Scooby is a black and white terrier who was badly burned when his owner's pickup caught fire March 8. Tammy Brooks and Brad Spangler had gone into a food pantry in Cambridge to get some supplies, and when they came out the truck was ablaze. The couple's other dog Smokey jumped out of the burning vehicle, but Scooby was apparently too scared. By the time he was pulled from the cab Scooby's ears were badly burned, as were his nose and paws.

“The white part of his fur was no longer white, his fur was just charred and he was having trouble breathing,” Brooks said. She was scared, because she loves 3-year-old Scooby so much “he’s like one of my sons.”

The quiet pup has spent a week recuperating at Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Blaine, but will need surgery to remove his damaged ears. His owners are unable to cover his extensive care due to financial difficulties, so a national charity known as Frankie's Friends has kicked off a fundraising drive to pay for Scooby's expensive surgeries and ongoing care.

“We are all heartbroken to hear of this traumatic event,” said Danielle Martin, executive director of Frankie’s Friends. “Scooby is an adorable dog who means so much to his family, and we’re just hoping to provide them with some peace and comfort. We're confident that with the community's help, we'll be able to assist this family in their time of need."

So far Scooby has been treated for severe dehydration, and doctors have removed plastic material that melted into his paws. The pads of his paws and his nose are both damaged, but the biggest impact of the fire was on Scooby's ears. There is now so much dead tissue that they will need to be surgically removed. While that will affect his appearance, Scooby’s hearing is fine and he should bounce back with no trouble after recuperating from the surgery.

“He’ll have a full and complete recovery,” said Dr. Kathryn Kaufman, one of the vets treating Scooby. “I think he has a great prognosis.”

