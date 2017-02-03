Grow with KARE: 2016 Top Ten Annuals

At an amazing research property at the University of Minnesota-Morris, Steve Poppe and his team research hundreds of annuals each year. Then they put together a top 10 list for us to take advantage of. These ten annuals are a sure bet for the upcoming season.

From the West Central Research and Outreach Center:

Angelonia Angelface® Super Pink is a heat and drought tolerant plant that blooms all season long with fragrant grape-scented foliage. This is a low maintenance plant that requires no deadheading and is a great cut flower. Angelonia’s are heat-loving plants that will grow most vigorously and bloom best in the heat of the season.

Begonia Whopper Rose Bronze Foliage offers outstanding performance with extra-large pink flowers against a background of glossy bronze foliage from spring through fall. Whoppers are a big vigorous plant which fills out garden beds and large containers well.

Coleus French Quarter* is a high impact coleus, perfect for large pots or in the garden landscape. Elegant pink and green leaves add a dramatic touch to the garden in either sun or shade.

Impatiens Interspecific Bounce™ Bright Coral boasts a massive amount of stunning, bright pink bicolor blooms with tons of color to brighten your garden, be it in shade or sun. Bright Coral offers the habit and flower count of seed-grown impatiens, but with the added benefit of resistance to downy mildew disease.

Petunia African Sunset F1 has an attractive orange flower color that was outstanding during the summer of 2016. This petunia grows evenly and uniformly in the garden as well as in containers, all while producing a prolific number of blooms all season-long.

Impatiens SunPatiens® Spreading Shell Pink delivers unsurpassed garden performance with season long soft pink flowers that never slow. These vigorous spreading plants keep their shape all summer; they do just as well in full sun as in shade. These low-maintenance plants are perfect for gardeners looking for impatiens that are resistant to downy mildew disease.

Petunia Supertunia® Vista Fuchsia (Imp) is very vigorous and continues to flower with numerous blooms all season long. Supertunia® Vista Fuchsia has a mounding habit that can reach up to 1 ½ feet in height in the landscape and will trail over the edges of baskets and containers up to 3 feet by the end of the season. Deadheading not necessary.

Vinca Solar Avalanche Red is a compact trailing plant and an excellent choice for pots and containers. The large flowers have unique overlapping petals making it a real eye-catcher in any type of container. Solar Avalanche Red performs very well in warm and humid conditions.

Zinnia Solmar Rose is an early flowering and large flowered zinnia variety that will provide a fabulous display of color in a garden display. Zinnia Solmar Rose is a vigorous variety with good disease tolerance and is well suited to challenging weather conditions. Solmar Rose was a stunning performer in our 2016 garden beds.

Zinnia Zahara XL Fire Improved* is an ideal choice for a disease resistant zinnia with reliable, season-long performance. These 18-24" tall plants offer exceptional uniform plant habit, growth and vigor with a knock-out orange/red color. For optimum performance, plant zinnias in a well-drained garden soil.

* denotes top consumer favorites at the 2016 U of MN WCROC Horticulture Night

