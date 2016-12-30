KARE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

Grow with KARE: A look back at 2016

Grow with KARE: Looking back at 2016

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:09 AM. CST December 31, 2016

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Grow with KARE in 2016 was another great year! We learned new things, grew new things, and met great people. 

The overall theme was definitely pollinators and how important it is to grow gardens that they are attracted to.  

In the spring we looked at seeds for the bees at Bachman's. In July we celebrated Pollinator Day at Tonkadale, and visited a pollinator garden in St. Anthony. And in the fall we were so excited to see the world renownd Tajhasian Bee Center opening at the Arboretum.

What a year!

KARE

Grow with KARE: Bruce Munro Winter Light at the Arboretum

KARE

Grow with KARE: Gifts for the gardener

KARE

Grow with KARE: Goats in Washington County

KARE

Grow with Kare: Holiday decorating hacks

KARE

Grow with KARE: Holiday home tour

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories