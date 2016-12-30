Grow with KARE: A look back at 2016

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock, © Copyright 2013, Ian Grainger. All rights reserved.)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Grow with KARE in 2016 was another great year! We learned new things, grew new things, and met great people.

The overall theme was definitely pollinators and how important it is to grow gardens that they are attracted to.

In the spring we looked at seeds for the bees at Bachman's. In July we celebrated Pollinator Day at Tonkadale, and visited a pollinator garden in St. Anthony. And in the fall we were so excited to see the world renownd Tajhasian Bee Center opening at the Arboretum.

What a year!