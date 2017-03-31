Grow with KARE: April garden checklist

MINNEAPOLIS - Grow with KARE this week is our official "April Garden Checklist" we talk about the projects you can do and the mistakes that will cost you in the coming months.

First stay off the lawn when it is frosty in the morning or wet. Wait until it dries out and warms up.

You will do more damage than good, also stay out of the garden until it dries out. Take a handful of soil and squeeze it in your hand, if it stays together it too early. If it crumbles when you touch it go right ahead and work the soil. Remove much from perennials that you have covered this fall and if need be you can divide them at this time.

In your landscape beds check the depth of your mulch. You do not need any more than 3-4 inches, so don’t just add to make it look fresh. Take a rake and cultivate turning it over so the mulch below the top layer is exposed and it will look brand new.

Prune any dead branches out of your shrubbery. If you need to make major rejuvenation to a shrub ,first tie yard to the branches you are thinking about and wait a few day before taking them out. You can better observe what the shrub will look like after you view it for a few days.

The number one thing to do is test your soil in lawns, beds and gardens for fertilization (NPK) and PH. This way you will know the makeup of your soil and can correct it accordingly.

It’s time to start getting out in the garden but do it wisely.

Belinda and Bobby

