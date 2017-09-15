Grow with KARE: Autumn tree issues

Belinda's tree. Credit: Deb Lyngdal

Many homeowners are noticing problems with their trees this late summer, early autumn. Many are turning and dropping leaves early or showing some sort of fungus or disease and thinning of the canopy.

We asked Travis McDonald from Davey Tree Experts for his opinion on a few of these issues. They have a number of good blogs on their site that answer many of the questions. We were wondering specifically about early turning and drop of leaves of the maple trees, how to identify if your ash has Emerald Ash borer, and about issues with the crab apple trees.

Good luck with your trees.

Belinda Jensen

