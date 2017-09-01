Grow with KARE: Bee Lawns

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Many people enjoy their lawns and do not want any alternative gardens or mulch, but they also love bees so there is a great idea for next spring. Plant yourself a bee lawn!

Lawns are traditionally ornamental or recreations plantings of turfgrass that are mowed and managed to achieve a desired aesthetic.

A flowering lawn differs from a traditional lawn in having flowering plants as well as turfgrasses. Benefits of flowering lawn include: increased lawn resilience to environmental pressures, natural diversity that benefits bees and other pollinators and insects, and the beauty of the flowers themselves.

To learn more you can go see the Bee Lawn at the Landscape Arboretum or click on this link.

