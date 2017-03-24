Grow with KARE: 'Best Botanical Garden'

CHASKA, Minn. - The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is in a USA TODAY contest for "Best Botanical Garden in the United States."

The contest ends Monday the 27th at noon and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is close to winning last check we were in second place! There are so many countless reasons why it is the best in the country here are just a few if you are wondering.

1. 32,000 new early spring bulbs planted in 14 sites on the grounds, will pop about April 1- with peak about April 9-10.

2. The Horticultural Research Center at the Arboretum has developed 28 commercial apple varieties! It is a world-class operation with extraordinary research on cold-hardy apples that have set a new standard for eating apples.

3. The Tashjian Bee & Pollinator Center is not only an extraordinary teaching and learning venue, it is also winning state and national design and energy awards.

4. The Arboretum Education Programs offer children and adults incredible classes, camps and opportunities from Dinner With a Chef series to Hogwart's.

5. They have hundreds of dedicated volunteers, including our Auxiliary and Arboretum Photographer's Society who help in all ways from fundraising, to gardening, to marketing. Without them, we would not be able to manage all of the needs of the gardens and events!

6. There will be 40,000 amazing "Fresh & Fruity" colored tulips blooming throughout the grounds this spring. Gold, peach, bright yellow, cantaloupe orange & citrus greens will delight visitors - and our gardeners and staff work incredibly hard to make the visitor experience amazing each and every season, each and every year! Our gardeners are the BEST!

7. With 16 miles of trails on 1200 acres, taking in nature through walking or by touring the grounds on Three-Mile Drive is a stunning adventure that showcases the collections throughout the grounds!

8. It's all about the plants! With specialty gardens, demonstration areas, and more than 5,000 plant species and varieties, the Arboretum has become one of the premier horticultural field laboratories and public display areas in the country.

9. The artwork on the grounds and indoors is amazing - from the incredible Sculpture Garden to the other magnificent sculptures found throughout, these beautiful pieces bring art to nature and nature to art - as well as our two art galleries and ongoing curated shows throughout the year.

10. The Arboretum is inspiring, beautiful, peaceful, sustainable and special! The 5 SEASONS, SPRING, SUMMER, FALL, WINTER AND HOLIDAY all deliver food for the soul!

Don't forget voting ends next Monday at noon and the results will be announced next Friday, March 31.

LINK: USA TODAY contest for Best Botanical Garden in the United States







