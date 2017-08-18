Grow with KARE: Citrus spectacular

Citrus spectacular is what is on display this season at the Griggs/Burke Annual Garden. (Photo: KARE 11)

There is an amazing new permeable pathway to walk on and the flowers are just outstanding this season and right now in full bloom.

Duane Otto did an outstanding job once again in this formal garden. There are between 25,000-30,000 annuals in this garden in every shape, size and citrusy color. Make sure you get out and enjoy this wonder.

