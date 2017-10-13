Grow with KARE: Dampfwerk Distilling

Dampfwerk Distilling (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. - Dampfwerk Distilling was started by the Loffelholz Family just over a year ago and they are hitting the ground running with some amazing spirits produced in St. Louis Park.

Ralf, a native of Muhldorf, Germany, spent 25 years building and managing businesses that serve the global food and beverage industry. Ralf, along with his wife Mary, and their two college-aged, children Christian and Bridgit, are creating four lines of fantastic European-style craft spirits mixed in with the creativity of the American market.

They use many local ingredients including whole apples, 80% Haralson which were developed at the U of M in their pure Apple Brandy. Our favorites in their line were the Barreled Apple Brandy, Barreled Gin and the Herbal Liquors.

Their website explains their processes and shows you the wonderful products that they are producing right in our own backyard.

By the way, it's a great gift! The bottles are beautiful and they are filled with many hours of craftsmanship!

© 2017 KARE-TV