Grow with KARE: Great River Greening Million Milkweed Challenge

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Great River Greening is an environmental conservation nonprofit working throughout Minnesota with a mission to inspire and lead local communities in restoring and conserving the land and water that enrich our lives.

Nearly 40,000 volunteers have worked to improve, restore and care for Minnesota’s natural heritage—17,500 acres and counting.

The Million Milkweed Seed Challenge has just wrapped up and they want to let us know what they are up to and how you can help.

