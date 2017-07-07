Close Grow with KARE: Hostas KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:12 PM. CDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Belinda and Bobby talk about our July "Plant of the Month": Hostas. Different sizes, colors, shapes can make all the difference in your garden! © 2017 KARE-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Study: Internet trolls show 'traits of psychopath' Mom charged with slaughtering family shows bizarre behavior in court Photo could offer answers about Amelia Earhart's disappearance Portillo's to open first Minnesota spot Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child Are hospitals running short on a life-saving drug? Minnesota business restoring confidence for balding men VERIFY: Is Delta giving away free tickets? Walleye fishing closed on Mille Lacs Weekend closures on 35W More Stories Twins to host yard sale this weekend Jul. 7, 2017, 3:47 p.m. Protesters to greet Dayton when he fishes on Mille Lacs Lake Jul. 7, 2017, 9:51 a.m. Basilica Block Party returns to rock Minneapolis Jul. 7, 2017, 5:53 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs