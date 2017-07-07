KARE
Close

Grow with KARE: Hostas

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 3:12 PM. CDT July 07, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Belinda and Bobby talk about our July "Plant of the Month": Hostas. Different sizes, colors, shapes can make all the difference in your garden!

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories