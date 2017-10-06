Grow with KARE: Minnesota grapes

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Grow with KARE loves to check in on the grape harvest and see how it was this past season. We have fallen in love with Minnesota wines and know that they continue to flourish and gain in popularity across the upper Midwest and beyond.

Bobby had the tough assignment on a beautiful September day to head out to what is becoming wine country on the north shore of Lake Waconia!

He stopped in at Sovereign Estate Vineyard and got an update from the folks out there and they tell us that the season was fantastic for the grapes.

The Minnesota Grape Growers have been making great strides over the years and the wine production continues to grow and expand its varieties. People are taking notice and really are liking a day in the vineyard right here at home.

