Grow with KARE: Not too late to grow veggies

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - There is still time to plant one last crop of veggies. If you have some room where plants are spent or maybe something did not work out, why not try this!

Really anything that has a short mature rate will work. Kohlrabi, leaf lettuce, mustard greens, radishes, spinach, Swiss chard and turnips all have some frost tolerance. They also mature rapidly, anywhere from 30 to 60 days.

