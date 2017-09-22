Grow with KARE: Randy's perennial garden

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Randy Shaver asked me if I knew of some plants that would look good in a new garden he had at his house that was in shade. Well, that was sort of loaded question, because as you can see we ended up making it a Grow with KARE!
Actually, it was a great question and he had a great space to highlight some great perennials that will thrive in the shade. Here is what we planted, or should I say I planted!
Little Lime Hydrangeas, Astible (two varieties), Coral Bells (two varieties), Bleeding Hearts and Hostas.
Get odd numbers of whatever you pick out.
Good Luck! I hope Randy remembers to water them...
