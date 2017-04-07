Grow with KARE: Resilient yards

(Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - We know our spring and summer weather brings a mixed bag of conditions from drought to floods and cold snaps to extreme heat. But the right design for your landscape can help your yard and gardens stay beautiful despite what Mother Nature sends our way.

Metro Blooms, an organization whose "mission is to promote and celebrate gardening, to beautify our communities and help heal and protect our environment," is hosting workshops this spring to help us all develop environmentally friendly landscapes that look great.

The workshops give homeowners one-on-one design assistance from Metro Blooms and Blue Thumb landscape designers and U of M Extension Master Gardeners from Hennepin County.

Some workshops are free, others are $15.

