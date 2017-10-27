Grow with KARE: Revisting Loaves & Fishes after hail storm

Loaves & Fishes is a non-profit meal program serving hot nutritious meals to those in need in seven counties in Minnesota. They are the largest "open to the public" meal program in the state. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Loaves & Fishes is a non-profit meal program serving hot nutritious meals to those in need in seven counties in Minnesota. They are the largest "open to the public" meal program in the state.

Last year, they served a half million delicious, nutritious meals, the most ever in their 35-year history. They have 28 locations and for the last three years, they have started five gardens that are producing numerous healthy portions that continue to enhance their service. The garden we visited is their biggest and it help fill 25,000 plates this year already!

In the second week of June, the garden was hit by a devastating hail storm that covered the newly planted garden with a whopping six inches of hail! The miraculous thing is they were able, with the help of many contributors, volunteers and their own sweat equity, plant a second crop that really flourished.

Loaves & Fishes wanted to thank Tonkadale Gardens for the majority of the plants for "both" crops that they had this year.

What an amazing organization and if you want to volunteer or help in any way please click on links above to learn more.

Belinda & Bobby

