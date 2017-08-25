Grow with KARE: State Fair Gardens

Minnesota State Fair garden (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - At some point between the bucket of cookies and the fried pickles, you might need a second to relax at the Minnesota State Fair. One of the 28 gardens on the fairgrounds just might be the perfect spot to do that.

Some, like the Liberty Bell Garden near the corner of Cosgrove and Judson have stood the test of time. This garden near the horticulture building has been beautifying the fair since 1921! It features plenty of succulents.

Others feature native Minnesota color like the gardens surrounding the DNR building!

While many are maintained by fair staff, many of the gardens are "Adopt a Gardens". We particularly like the Anoka Technical College garden that lines the bathrooms in the West End Market. There you'll find a variety of shrubs that you might just want to plant at your home!

Enjoy the many gardens as you stroll through this year's Minnesota State Fair! Check out the 2017 Garden Guide for a little assistance in finding them all.

© 2017 KARE-TV