Grow with KARE: Summit Avenue Garden Stroll

This biennial event is something people look forward to...the Summit Avenue Garden Stroll. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - This biennial event is something people look forward to on Summit Avenue. A chance to see the extraordinary private Summit Avenue Gardens.

A perennial favorite, the Summit Avenue Garden Stroll, returns Sunday, June 25th from Noon to 4 p.m. Ticketholders explore one of our country’s most magnificent stretches of urban green spaces as well as stroll through a variety of historic Summit Avenue Gardens.

Proceeds will go toward preserving the historic, residential and urban part character of Summit Avenue.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at several Grand Ave. locations in Saint Paul:.

James J. Hill House - 240 Summit Avenue

Frattallone’s Ace Hardware Stores - 650 Grand Ave. and 1676 Grand Ave.

Kowalski’s Market - 1261 Grand Ave.

A. Johnson & Son’s Florist - 1738 Grand Ave.

Online at www.brownpapertickets.com or at www.sarpa.org

Ticket prices: Purchased in advance, $10 for the Garden Stroll and $15 on event day.

© 2017 KARE-TV