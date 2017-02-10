Grow with Kare: Virtual reality landscaping

Urban meadow. Credit: Urban Ecosystems

MINNEAPOLIS - When you're spending a lot of money to transform your space, wouldn't it be nice to see the final product before work even got started? That's exactly what St. Paul company, Urban Ecosystems is doing for its clients with virtual reality.

In addition to the traditional paper layout of landscaping plans, Urban Ecosystems creates a virtual rendering of their landscape projects. This gives clients the opportunity to choose different plant materials, hardscapes and space planning before any shovel gets to work. Homeowners and businesses alike can benefit. The company hopes to put it to use for large scale projects like city parks, where a group of people or stakeholders are allowed to experience and approve the final product (and budget) before even one peony or rhododendron is planted.

The concept is common for industries like architecture, but in the landscaping world it's just beginning to emerge. What a fantastic use of technology!

