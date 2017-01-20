Grow with KARE - Winter Flower Show at Como

ST. PAUL - The winter flower show is spectacular at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Zoo.

For over 100 years this building has been drawing thousands of spectators and five times a year they create a new and fabulous flower display. This winter they have a unique mixture of jewel toned flowers, tropicals, water plants, and succulents.

The Valentine dinner's in the gardens ave been a huge success for over a decade. This Valentine's Day give your sweetheart the gift of flowers-by dining amongst them in a an unforgettable romantic setting.

Reservations are now being accepted for this truly unique dining experience which will take place on Saturday, February 11th, Sunday, February 12th, and Tuesday, February 14th. Don’t procrastinate; this special event does sell out every year. Make your reservations now!

