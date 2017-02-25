Grow wth KARE: The Bee Lady

Being bee friendly is all the rage these days, and actually becoming a beekeeper isn't as hard as you might think. Living in Texas at the time, Evelyn Johnson became the bee lady when she unexpectedly had to care for her husband's bees during a brutally cold Midwest winter.

"So he and a friend loaded up all the bees from Minnesota and Wisconsin. I'm going to leave these for you. We're going to set them up and just kinda figure it out," says Evelyn.

Thanks to Google and YouTube she did figure it out.

"I stayed up many many nights, spent a lot of time at the be yard and then realized it was so much easier than I thought and ended up being very relaxing for me. The noise they make, you know the buzzing. it almost sounds fairy like," continues Evelyn.

So what do you need to start? After checking your city codes, the bee lady says, a hive box, a protective suit, a smoker and some hive tools will get the job done.

"It isn't hard at all, you know, the start up of it. Less than couple of hundred dollars and that's on the higher end, a taller box."

Plus you have to buy the bees. And will you get stung? Most likely yes.

"I think you have to know your bees. Just like you would know your dog or your cat. BOBBY: okay big question, how many times have you been stung? Evelyn: I've been stung several. I carry essential oil with me, lavender and if I get stung I just rub that on and the sting goes away."

You can choose to simply let the bees be pollinators or you can harvest their honey. Perhaps raising bees is in your future!

(© 2017 KARE)