Grow your own veggies and berries 'Fresh From The Garden'

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Having trouble growing vegetables in your garden? Cold climates like Minnesota can presents lots of problems.

The new organic guide, “Fresh From The Garden: An Organic Guide to Growing Vegetables, Berries and Herbs in Cold Climates”, features more than 150 edible plants and vital weather information.

The book also helps gardeners decide which varieties to choose from as well as where and how to plant and

much more. Professional grower, avid gardener and author John Whitman dropped by the KARE 11 Backyard to demonstrate how to get carrot seed to germinate in the garden.

“Fresh From The Garden: An Organic Guide to Growing Vegetables, Berries and Herbs in Cold Climates” is available now at major bookstores everywhere.

