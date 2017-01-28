Home + Remodeling show comes to U.S. Bank Stadium

Home + Remodeling Show

MINNEAPOLIS - The Home + Remodeling Show aims to inspire homeowners with specific home improvement projects in mind.

With remodeling, interior design and home improvement presentations scattered throughout the show and more than 200 go-to resources and vendors, this show will help with all the home and remodeling projects you can imagine.

Features include celebrity presenters and such exhibits as Cargotecture, the Upcycling Challenge, and Barkitecture (doggie furniture).

KARE 11's Lee Valsvik spent the morning wandering around the Vikings' new football palace and fround a bunch of great stuff.



(© 2017 KARE)