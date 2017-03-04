KARE
Minneapolis Home & Garden Show celebrates spring

HGTV star Hilary Farr from Love It or List It is one of the many celebrities appearing at the Minneapolis Home and Garden Show.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 12:51 PM. CST March 04, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - The Home and Garden Show brings a touch of spring and inspiration to the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The show is running through March 5 and features vendors, gardens, celebrities, chefs and more.

One of the features this year is "Gardens from Around the World". KARE 11's Lee Valsvik talked to the creator of an Italian outdoor patio, NRD Landscape Design + Build.

She also checked out a backyard theater and spoke to Hilary Farr, the star of HGTV's "Love It or List It."

Check out the Home and Garden Show website for more on the schedule of events.

