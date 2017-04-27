Minneapolis Sculpture Garden reopening June 3

Vineland entrance, Liz Larner sculpture (Photo: Gene Pittman, courtesy Walker Art Center, Minneapolis)

MINNEAPOLIS - After a year of construction, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden will open in time for summer.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Walker Art Center announced the reopening will be June 3. The Sculpture Garden is one of the crown jewels of the Minneapolis park system and home to the iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen.

Target Project Space, November 15, 2016. Frank Big Bear installation featured. (Photo: Gene Pittman, courtesy Walker Art Center, Minneapolis)

After nearly three decades, the Sculpture Garden was due for an upgrade. The park board received $8.5 million in public bonding to fund the park reconstruction which includes new infrastructure, irrigation, walkways, retaining walls, and more.

Favorite artworks will return along with the addition of 18 new pieces by artists from Minnesota and around the globe. In all, there will be 60 artworks installed across the garden's 19-acres.

The grand reopening on June 3 will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a ceremony at noon. Click here for more information.





