Minnesota Monthly's Spring Weekend Getaway Guide

Minnesota Monthly's latest issue (Photo: MN Monthly)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking for a way to celebrate the official start to spring? The latest issue of Minnesota Monthly has you covered.

In its Spring Weekend Getaway Guide, you'll find tips on the most charming river towns to explore that are only a short drive away.

Editor in Chief Rachel Hutton discusses where to eat, shop and explore in Northfield, Eau Claire, Wis. and Mankato.

For more information about the weekend getaways, click here.

© 2017 KARE-TV