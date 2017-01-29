MN, WI trio takes state snow sculpting title

“When Nature Calls” by House of Thune (Photo: Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A St. Paul man and his team took home first place honors at the Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition on Sunday.

Dusty Thune of St. Paul, David Aichinger and Jessica Turtle, both of Osceola, Wisc., took the competition with their sculpture "When Nature Calls."

“Under A Rest” by Shadow Men (Photo: Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition)

Tim Trost of Goodhue, Jim Krueger of East Bethel and Jared Trost of Hastings took second place with "Under A Rest." The work also won People's Choice.

“The Hummingbird” by The SnowKitects (Photo: Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition)

“The Hummingbird” by David Prom of Champlin, Josh McKinney of St. Louis Park and Kyle Slivnik of Grand Forks, North Dakota took placed third.

“Focused on a Cure for MS” by MS Krackers (Photo: Minnesota State Snow Sculpting Competition)

“Focused on a Cure for MS” by Kurtis Klett of Faribault, Keith Klett of Inver Grove Heights and Mike Leider of Mankato took home the Artist’s Choice and Vulcans’ Choice honors.

The three-member teams transformed 8′ x 8′ x 8′ blocks of snow into wintry masterpieces using only hand tools. The winning team received $1,000, a trophy, and the opportunity to represent Minnesota at the National Snow Sculpting Competition at Lake Geneva, Wisc.

The sculptures will be on display at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds for the remainder of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival (Feb. 5), weather permitting. The competition is presented by the St. Paul Vulcans.

