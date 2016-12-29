Netflix's New Year's Eve Countdowns Allows Kids To Celebrate Early

All Hail King Julien (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix is giving parents a hand again this year on New Year's Eve.

For the third year, the streaming video giant is creating countdowns to 2017 featuring movie and TV characters.

Since Netflix makes the countdowns available Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. ET, parents can use them before midnight on New Year's Eve to let the kids celebrate an early midnight countdown -- allowing parents to hit the bed early, too, or party on.

Parents can pick the countdown that best suits their children, as this year's countdown stars hail from Netflix shows such as Word Party, Puffin Rock, Luna Petunia, Beat Bugs, All Hail King Julien, Skylanders Academy, Trollhunters, Project Mc2, Fuller House, and Chasing Cameron.

That strategy seems to work for parents: last year, the peak viewing hour for the New Year's Eve countdowns was 8 p.m. local time in the U.S.

“Netflix is all about giving members the freedom to decide when and how to watch, and the New Year’s Eve Countdowns do just that,” said Andy Yeatman, Director of Kids Content for Netflix.

“They put families in charge of the holiday, whether that means celebrating at 9 and then lights out, or ringing in the New Year over and over again. I have three young daughters, so for us, that means celebrating three times with three different countdowns they each get to choose.”

