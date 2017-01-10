CWD discovered in 2 more deer, no feeding zone expanded

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

PRESTON, Minn. - A feeding ban has been expanded to five counties after two more deer harvested in a special deer hunt in southeast Minnesota tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made the announcement Tuesdaya, saying the agenncy received preliminary results of the positive tests late on Jan 6. Final results confirming the two suspected cases are expected later this week. The two adult female deer were killed within a mile of the first two deer that tested positive for CWD.

“We won’t make any final decisions until after Jan. 15 when the special hunt concludes,” said Lou Cornicelli, DNR wildlife research manager. “But with the discovery of an infected deer 5 miles north of Preston and these two new presumptive positive deer, it’s prudent that we increase our original surveillance goal of sampling 900 adult deer.”

Confirmation of the new cases would bring the total number of current CWD-positive deer to five. Before the recent discoveries near Preston, the only other wild deer with the disease found in Minnesota was harvested near Pine Island in 2010.

Through Jan. 7, hunters had harvested about 575 deer in southeastern Minnesota’s disease management zone for CWD sampling. Test results have been received for 272 of 430 samples, which include the two new discoveries.

A ban prohibiting the feeding of wild deer has beenn expanded to a larger area that now includes all of Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted and Winona counties.

“The purpose of the ban is to reduce the potential for the disease to spread from deer-to-deer by reducing the number of deer concentration sites,” Cornicelli explains. “The disease can spread from one deer to another following nose-to-nose contact, contact with saliva or other body fluids. By eliminating deer feeding sites where that easily can occur, we reduce potential for the disease to spread.”

A deer feeding ban makes it illegal to place or have food capable of attracting wild deer. It includes salt/mineral blocks and other deer attractants. People who feed birds or small mammals must do so in a manner that precludes access to deer or place the food at least 6 feet above ground level.