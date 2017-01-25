DNR backs hike in fishing, hunting, park fees

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - Fishing and hunting licenses and visits to Minnesota state parks would cost a few bucks more under a budget proposal from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).



The DNR proposes to raise the annual resident fishing license fee by $3 to $25 and the resident deer hunting license by $4 to $34. An annual state park permit would rise from $25 to $30 and a day pass would rise from $5 to $6. Fees for boats, snowmobiles and ATVs would also increase.



The last time Minnesota raised these fees was in 2013, the first time in 12 years. DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said Wednesday increases are needed to keep the state's Game and Fish Fund and other accounts from going into the red in the next few years.



The Legislature must approve the increases.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.