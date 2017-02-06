Lack of snow hints at early burning restrictions

DNR officials say a lack of snow pack could lead to early burning restrictions across the state. (Photo: Thinkstock, Dmytro Gilitukha)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Snowmobilers and cross country skiers aren't the only ones impacted by this winter's lack of snow (so far, anyway).

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the lack of snow pack this winter will likely lead to early burning restrictions. In fact, some areas of the state currently have less than three inches of snow cover, making a permit necessary for winter burning.

“This winter burning permits have been required in areas of the state that have not been fully covered with snow,” said DNR wildfire prevention supervisor Linda Gormanson. “Warmer temperatures in February could quickly melt the snow that remains.”

A burning permit is required if there is less than 3 inches of snow on the ground. The chance for a fire to escape and burn into unintended areas and endanger lives, homes and property is significantly reduced when adequate snow cover is present. The DNR also reminds residents to check local city and municipalities for burning regulations no matter what the season.

After snow melt spring fire restrictions take effect and open burning will be controlled by the DNR until vegetation turns green. The highest number of wildfires are in April and May when vegetation is dry and people commonly do spring clean-up activities. Due to the high number of wildfires during this time, the DNR initiates open burning permit restrictions to coincide with spring fire season. The DNR has seen a significant decrease in accidental fires when burning restrictions are in place.

Depending on conditions and the speed of green up, restrictions remain in effect for four to six weeks. Visit the DNR website for information on open burning restrictions.





(© 2017 KARE)