Mille Lacs walleyes catch and release for summer 2017

Nearly 300 spawning females were netted and milked of their eggs to raise and release marked fry back into Mille Lacs Lake. (Photo: MN DNR)

MILLE LACS LAKE - Anglers hoping to keep a walleye or two from Mille Lacs Lake this summer will have to wait at least another year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday that catch-and-release only regulations will be in place for walleye caught between Saturday, May 13 and Monday, September 4. It is the a repeat of last summer's ban on keeping walleye, the latest step in the effort to revive the struggling Mille Lacs walleye population.

“Our goal is to have the longest fishing season possible while ensuring the conservation of the lake’s future walleye spawning stock,” said DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr. “We understand catch and release is a difficult option for anglers who enjoy a fish meal, but we are using everything in our management toolbox to ensure a healthy and plentiful walleye population for future fishing seasons.”

In addition to the season-long catch-and-release policy, the DNR is also implementing a complete 21-day walleye fishing closure from Friday, July 7 to July 27. During that time anglers can fish for all other species, but only with artificial bait and lures. An exception is in place for fishermen targeting northern pike and walleye who are not in possession of walleye gear. Those anglers can possess live sucker minnows longer than 8 inches.

The decision to shut down walleye fishing completely for 21 days was made after a successful ice fishing season led to a walleye harvest much larger than expected.

“Ice anglers fished more on Mille Lacs in 2017 and caught more and larger walleye than expected,” said Don Pereira, DNR fisheries section chief. “As a result, ice fishing this winter accounted for about one-third of the total amount of walleye state anglers can harvest from Mille Lacs in 2017.”

Minnesota's 2017 walleye allocation is 44,800 pounds, but state officials and Ojibwe tribal leadership agreed that the 2017 walleye season will remain open through 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 5, as long as the state harvest doesn’t exceed a conservation cap of 55,800.

“Our next milestone for success is to observe another abundant year class of walleye,” Pereira said. “We need more than one year when a lot of walleye hatch. What we need to see is large numbers of walleyes surviving beyond the first year to add more spawning fish to the population. We’ve not seen that yet.”

The 2017 catch-and-release regulations follow a similar policy in place for the 2016 summer fishing season. Resort owners and small businesses near the lake worried before last summer that anglers would stay away if they couldn't keep and eat walleye, and their concerns will undoubtedly grow with a second summer of no keepers.

