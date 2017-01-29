Minn. DNR EagleCam has first egg of 2017

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam has its first egg of 2017! (Photo: Minnesota DNR EagleCam)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources EagleCam has its first egg of 2017!

Those who regularly observe the nest say the first egg was laid Saturday evening.

Eagles typically incubate their eggs for about five weeks. The DNR says the male and female will take turns keeping their eggs warm and dry.

This is the fifth year DNR’s Nongame program has streamed live video from a bald eagle nest. The MNDNR's Nongame Wildlife Program operates the camera, which is largely supported by donations.

The DNR reports Minnesota is home to more Bald Eagles than any other of the lower 48 states.

