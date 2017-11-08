MN hunters take 70K deer during opening weekend

Stock Image (Photo: MN DNR)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Department of Natural Resources says Minnesota hunters registered about the same number of deer during the first two days of the gun season as compared to last year.



The DNR says of the 70,724 deer registered, 57 percent were bucks compared with 67 percent during the first weekend of the hunt last year.

RELATED: MN deer opener 2017: More deer, mandatory CWD testing



The agency predicts about 200,000 deer will be taken during this year's hunt. The total harvest last year was about 173,000. The deer season in most the state continues through Nov. 12. The northern rifle zone season continues through Nov. 19. The late southeast season runs Nov. 18 to Nov. 26.



The muzzleloader season begins Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 10.

© 2017 Associated Press