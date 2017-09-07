'Occasional angler' reels in record catfish

Mark Mosby of St. Anthony credits his fishing partner John Kaiser for the knots and rigging that held up under the strain of a state record flathead catfish. (Photo: MN DNR)

STILLWATER, Minn. - It's not pretty, but it is one for the record books.

Mark Mosby of St. Anthony and his fishing partner John Kaiser were targeting big flathead catfish on the St. Croix River near Stillwater last month when Mosby, who describes himself as an "occasional angler," got more than he bargained for. We're talking a flathead estimated to weigh about 70 to 80 pounds, 52-1/2 inches long and 32 inches in girth.

The current record for certified weight of a caught-and-kept flathead is 70 pounds.

"The flathead put up a great 15 minute fight right up until he got to the boat, and the knots held true," Mosby said, crediting Kaiser for the knots and rigging that held up to land catch-and-release record.

After getting the monster catfish into the boat Mosby and Kasier took a photo and released it.

To find current records and guidelines for each type of state fish record check out the Minnesota DNR website.

