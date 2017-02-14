Report: Near-record Minn. forest destruction in 2016

(Photo: KARE 11)

ST PAUL, Minn. - For more than 40 years, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been observing Minnesota forests, closely tracking changes in health, diseases, and storm events. According to a new report, last year ended up being a very destructive year.

"Forests that were damaged by severe storms and wind this year almost reached the level we had in 2011 when we had the huge blow down." said Brian Schwingle, Minnesota DNR Tree, Insect, and Disease Specialist.

In 2011, more than 25,000 acres were affected by wind damage. Last year, nearly 19,000 acres. Most of the storm damage occurred across Northern Minnesota.

Another problem? The Native Bark Beetle.

"Since 2001, the Native Bark Beetle has been in outbreak mode in Minnesota. When we take a look at the area of our Tamarack forests that have been devastated by this native bark beetle it's larger than the area of Minneapolis/St. Paul combined," Schwingle concluded.

