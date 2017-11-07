Search resumes for missing fishsermen on Red Lake

Stock image (Photo: KARE)

RED LAKE, Minn. - The search is resuming for two missing fishermen in northern Minnesota.



The Red Lake Department of Public Safety got a report of a boat that had capsized on the eastern side of Lower Red Lake Monday afternoon. One of three fishermen in the boat swam to shore and was taken to Red Lake Indian Health Service hospital to be treated for hypothermia.



Two others in the boat remain missing. Police identified them as 29-year-old Deland Beaulieu and a 17-year-old boy. Authorities searched the lake and shore. The rescue mission on the lake was later called off late Monday due to cold conditions and resumed Tuesday morning.



Police asked for volunteers to help search the shoreline. A command center was set up at Red Lake Fisheries.

