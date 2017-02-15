Study: New type of watermilfoil in Minn. lakes

A recent study found herbicide treatments are linked to the spread of hybrid watermilfoil. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNETONKA, Minn - "What we found is that there is quite a bit of hybridization between Eurasian watermilfoil and our native watermilfoil," said Craig Dawson, Director, Research and Monitoring at the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District

This finding came from a new study from the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Montana State University and the University of Minnesota.

"Bays that have been treated with herbicides, there seems to be more a presence of hybrids afterward," said Dawson

Our native watermilfoil and the invasive Eurasian warermilfoil share similarities that can help to create new variations which are more resistant to common herbicides.



"We found several dozen types of hybrids in just mostly Lake Minnetonka and Christmas Lake. If we have that many that we were able to identify, how many more might there be," said Dawson.

There is currently no way to control these new hybrid plants. The findings from this study are a first step in trying to control these new hybrids discovered. Researchers are planning to expand the study across the Midwest and see how the results found here compare with other lakes.

The study was funded by a $35,000 grant from Hennepin County to understand how the use of herbicides are changing our lake ecosystems.

