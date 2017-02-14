Thaw cancels Big Lake ice fishing tourney

After a weekend of vehicles plunging through the surface of Minnesota lakes and deteriorating ice conditions, the Sherburne County Sheriff made the decision to pull the plug on this weekend's big ice fishing tourney in Big Lake. (Photo: KARE)

BIG LAKE, Minn. - Consider it another casualty of our winter thaw.

After a weekend of vehicles plunging through the surface of Minnesota lakes and deteriorating ice conditions, the Sherburne County Sheriff made the difficult but pragmatic decision to pull the plug on this weekend's big ice fishing tourney in Big Lake.

The 'Little Hole in Big Lake' contest was set for Saturday, February 18, but with above freezing temperatures predicted for the rest of the week, including possible temps in the 50s Friday, Sheriff Joel Brott decided it just wouldn't be safe.

Ice conditions have eroded so much that public access points have been shut down on a number of lakes across the metro and greater Minnesota.

