Walleye fishing reopens on Mille Lacs Friday

Walleye (Photo: KARE)

LAKE MILLE LACS, Minn. - Anglers will once again be able to catch-and-release walleye on Lake Mille Lacs using live bait after an extended closure on one of Minnesota's premiere fishing lakes.

Summer walleye season resumes Friday, August 11 beginning at 6 a.m. It will end on Monday, September 4.

“After an extended mid-season closure, we look forward to reopening the lake to catch-and-release walleye fishing,” said Don Pereira, fisheries section chief for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

DNR Fisheries officials say as of July 31, state anglers had harvested 47,899 pounds of walleye out of the state’s conservation cap of 55,800 pounds. Originally the DNR had planned on shutting down walleye fishing from July 7 to July 27, but added two weeks to the shutdown in order to not exceed harvest quotas and extend the walleye season through Labor Day.

A prohibition on night fishing will remain in place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Nov. 30. Regulations do allow anglers to fish for muskie and northern pike at night, but they may only use artificial lures longer than 8 inches or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches. Bowfishing for rough fish also is allowed at night but possession of angling equipment is not allowed and only rough fish may be in possession.

