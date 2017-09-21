Xcel Energy, Bloomington create butterfly and bee habitat

Xcel Energy and the City of Bloomington are giving pollinators a new place to thrive. (Photo: Xcel Energy)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - Xcel Energy and the City of Bloomington are giving pollinators a new place to thrive.

On Thursday, community leaders and students from Valley View Elementary in Bloomington planted milkweed and other plants on six acres of land underneath Xcel Energy’s transmission lines on Park Avenue between 90th and 93rd streets.

The hope is the new habitat will help strengthen the Monarch Migration corridor, which runs along Interstate 35 from Minnesota to Texas. Xcel Energy says the U.S. Department of Transportation and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are also working to rebuild the butterfly and bee population along the corridor.

Xcel Energy added it has more than 1,100 acres of active pollinator habitat at 25 locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

© 2017 KARE-TV