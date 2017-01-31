'Minnesota's Own' from KARE 11

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota's Own represents all the great stories and people that we cover here at KARE 11. Here are a few that we've been sharing.
Minnesota's Own Peggy Rasmussen
Original story on Peggy Ramussen and the Countryside Cafe.
Minnesota's Own Greg Thomas
Original story on Greg Thomas.
Minnesota's Own Zach Sobiech and Laura Sobiech
Minnesota's Own: Gift of the heart
Original story: Family hears son's heartbeat in another man's chest
Minnesota's Own: Marjorie Johnson
Marjorie Johnson is a frequent guest on KARE 11 News Saturday. Here is a story from 2007.
Minnesota's Own: Mary Jo Copeland
Mary Jo Copeland speaks candidly about future of her mission.
Minnesota's Own: Coach Thole
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs