Reports: Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Olivia Munn split

A People Magazine exclusive claims Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his actress girlfriend Olivia Munn have called it quits. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey=Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - When April rolls around in Green Bay, Wisconsin, talk generally revolves around the upcoming NFL draft, and free agent comings and goings on the Packers roster.

On Friday it was a 'going' of a different type.

A People Magazine exclusive claims Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his actress girlfriend Olivia Munn have called it quits. The high-profile couple began dating in 2014 and have lately been the subject of engagement rumors, with the 36-year-old Munn sporting a shiny ring in public.

Exclusive: Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers break up https://t.co/U4hBJNPnxj pic.twitter.com/o0RsyeD0xp — People Magazine (@people) April 7, 2017

“They have amicably ended their relationship of three years,” a source close to the situation confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. The source says the couple “remains close friends and wish nothing but the best for each other moving forward.”

At times Packer faithful and football analysts have blamed Munn when Rodgers' on-field performance flagged, and some have pointed to her as the reason for the star QB's strained relationship with his family.

“Olivia doesn’t really have anything to do with it,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “This is not her issue; this is the Rodgers family issue. Aaron has never wanted want to air this out in a public forum. He will deal with his family issues privately.”

© 2017 KARE-TV