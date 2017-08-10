Restored Minnesota State Capitol re-opens to the public

The restored rotunda at the Minnesota State Capitol. (Photo: KARE)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After nearly four years of work and $300 million spent, restoration work is ready for public viewing at the Minnesota State Capitol.

A three-day "Grand Opening Celebration" begins Friday, August 11 and continues through the weekend, with free tours and several special events.

"The building was in rough shape for sure," said Matt Massman, commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Administration.

Now, however, many areas of the Capitol have been restored to its 1905 opening day, including the rotunda; and the building's trademark golden quadriga statue has returned outside.

"It really is to reflect the state of Minnesota the potential for the state of Minnesota and both past and present and future what we can become as a state," Massman said.

The 45-minute tours begins every half-hour, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Find more details about the Grand Opening events here.

Visitors can also find more information on the Capitol restoration and grand opening festivities with a new mobile app called "My MN Capitol," available as a free download on Apple and Android devices.

