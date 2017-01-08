Rolling out the red carpet for a cause

The St. Jude Red Carpet for Hope Golden Globes Screening Gala was held at the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - “St. Jude means a lot to us,” said Debbie Witchen.

She was joined by her husband, Ed, and daughter, Megan, and more than 400 others Sunday night for the 5th St. Jude Red Carpet for Hope Golden Globes Screening Gala presented by Porsche.

Witchen's son, Dylan, died of brain cancer in 2010.

“Dylan was a freshman at football practice, made a tackle and all of a sudden called at home and said ‘Dad, I can’t feel my left arm,'’ said Ed Witchen.

Dylan fought a tough battle for 22 months.

Today, almost seven years later the Witchens come together once a year for this event in hopes of finding an end to childhood cancer.

They enjoyed the red carpet reception, live auction, dinner and heard other courageous stories from local St. Jude patient families.

