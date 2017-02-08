Send your Valentine an un-frog-gettable kiss

This Valentine’s Day you can skip the candy and the flowers. The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley invites you to go wild by sending your sweetheart a virtual “Kiss From A Frog’.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. - This Valentine’s Day you can skip the candy and the flowers. The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley invites you to go wild by sending your sweetheart a virtual “Kiss From A Frog’.

You can choose from a warty toad, tomato frog, green tree frog or bullfrog. The “un-FROG-ettable” keepsakes come with an electronic certificate and a personalized note.

The Minnesota Zoo Valentine's campaign runs now through February 14. The cost is $10. dollars each. Proceeds benefit the zoo’s general operating budget, care for the animals and water quality systems. For more information, call (952) 431-9500.





(© 2017 KARE)