Shades of Beauty Expo To Inspire & Empower

Shades of Beauty Expo 2017

The "Shades of Beauty Expo 2017" is Saturday, August 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Expo producer Sherryln Thompson dropped by KARE TV Wednesday to talk about the unique event celebrating women of color.

The Expo’s mission is to educate and empower women to be critical consumers on their unique cosmetic and

health care needs. The event features a special beauty brunch, cooking demonstrations, education workshops,

hair styling shows, the hottest fashion trends, free health care screenings, a kids corner and much more.

Advance* EXPO tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 16. Kids 4 and under are free.

