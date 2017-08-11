Surprise! It's a wedding.

Twin Cities author and podcast host, Nora McInerny , pulled off a surprise wedding of her own, after she and her then-fiancé decided to cancel plans for a formal wedding up north in a cabin resort.

GOLDEN VALLEY, MINN. --- Planning a wedding can be soul-draining, expensive, and oh yeah, did we mention the insane amount of stress?

More and more lovebirds are choosing to forego all the pre-wedding events and exhausting planning for something cheaper - surprise weddings!

"They’re fun. It’s a completely different beast. You don’t have to worry so much about the stress," said Beth Evans Anderson, an award-winning wedding planner who runs Kismet Weddings & Events.

Guests are told that they're attending an engagement party or some type of gathering and voila!

"It’s not as formal as a formal wedding that we’ve all been to," said Anderson.

"Another reason we’re seeing this trend is because of venues,. Venues can take a year, or a year-and-a-half to book a Saturday. Those Saturdays book up quick so some people don’t want to wait a year, so a surprise wedding is kind of their way to get the wedding that they want, but not have to wait a year-and-a-half to plan it."

Twin Cities author and podcast host, Nora McInerny, pulled off a surprise wedding of her own, after she and her then-fiancé decided to cancel plans for a formal wedding up north in a cabin resort.

"I hate planning. I hate planning anything. And it became obvious that [my husband and I] were spending a lot of time, a lot of money, and a lot of energy on something that we didn’t even want to do."

It didn't take long to find a venue - her backyard.

Guests were told they were attending a housewarming party on a Sunday morning.

When they arrived, "my 11-year-old stepdaughter handed them a sheet of paper that said, 'welcome to the wedding, take a seat.'"

"It was so fun. Our wedding was exactly....it just felt so right. It felt so us," she gushed.

Anderson warns there are some cons to surprise weddings that couples should take into account.

"People will be late. You’re going to get the people who are not going to show up," said Anderson.

"You’re not going to get gifts. That may not be a con to you. But that’s definitely something that you need to consider," she added.

Nora said, "We didn’t get presents. We don’t need presents. Because people thought it was a house warming. I got exactly what I want plants. I got like 5 new plants."

