The Growler launches best MN booze map ever

MINNEAPOLIS - Just in time for patio season, The Growler Magazine has launched a statewide map of every single brewery, cidery, distillery and winery. Brilliant!

The interactive map includes name and zip code search filters. Each destination includes information boxes with hours of operation, tours, kitchen and entertainment options.

If you're looking for attractions near each booze-filled destination, the "Land of 10,000 Drinks Map" has that too.

Know of a Minnesota drinking gem that's not listed? Contact Growler with your suggestion and they'll work to keep the map up to date.

Cheers to The Growler Magazine for making the Minnesota drinker more informed!

